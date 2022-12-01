...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley, an award-winning video messaging app, today launched Consult with Me—a new way to monetize your expertise—on Product Hunt.
Consult with Me by Volley allows creators, coaches, and communities to productize their service-based offerings with flexible face-to-face video messaging. Instead of syncing calendars, setting up invoicing, and scheduling hours of synchronous video calls, experts can build a sales page, connect payments, and start a consulting business in minutes.
"At its core, Volley is a communication platform—combining the richness of video with the turn-based user experience of texting," said Josh Little, Co-founder & CEO of Volley. "Consult with Me is an evolution of our platform giving experts the tools they need to build a modern consulting business in an increasingly on-demand world."
"What surprised us more than anything," Josh continued, "is how quickly people have been able to launch. In the past, consultants have had to cobble together a half dozen tools in order to create, organize, monetize, and operate their coaching, consulting, or communities. Now anyone can launch a consulting business and see revenue before their next meal."
Consult with Me unlocks essential monetization features for individuals who make a living sharing their expertise. Now they can accept more clients and give them a richer, more intuitive, consulting experience.
With 9% WoW growth since the beginning of the year, more than 40,000 creators, coaches, and consultants have already created 10,000+ communities on Volley for their clients and customers.
Volley is a video messaging app that enables flexible face-to-face communication for coaches, creators, and communities.
Headquartered in Highland, Utah, and founded in 2020, Volley has raised more than $6M from top investment firms and angels including Shasta Ventures, Peterson Ventures, Earl Grey Capital, Todd Pedersen (CEO of Vivint), Austen Allred (CEO of Bloom), Nathan Stoll (Former CPO of Strava), and 49 others.
