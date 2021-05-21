DRAPER, Utah, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the increased demand for purpose-built products, G2, the world's top B2B software and services review website, has honored requests to create a new category: Client Onboarding. Highlighted within is GuideCX®, the Utah-based SaaS company that allows business professionals a seamless way to integrate their clients, offering simplicity in project management when it comes to inviting, guiding and engaging internal and customer teams.
This distinction broadens the exposure of GuideCX to a wider audience looking to modernize their client onboarding process. The cutting-edge software offers unique transparency for a strong execution strategy from the start of a working relationship. Through authentic reviews, millions of G2 users will now be able to determine whether the software fits their needs. The site's analytical process allows users to inform others about their experience with featured products, providing invaluable insight.
"We are thrilled with G2's decision to launch a new category that is targeted towards our niche, which is offering easy and efficient onboarding for clients," said Pete Ord, CEO and founder of GuideCX. "In a world where we are seeing both hybrid workplaces and fully remote offices, having access to powerful technology that suits a business's specific requirements has become even more critical."
Founded in 2017, GuideCX was created to increase implementation participation within projects. The software offers control over visibility settings for all stakeholders, thus cementing accountability and reducing anxiety. Ever-evolving, GuideCX also integrates with Salesforce, Hubspot, Jira and Slack, in addition to providing an API for other software. Earlier this year, G2 awarded GuideCX three badges in high performance and momentum leadership, recognizing the platform's continuous ability to exceed customer expectations.
"In a broad and rapidly growing technology like project management, there are so many diverse products with unique features that it can be difficult to discern fit for business requirements. By adding this new category to our market-leading taxonomy, we are empowering our buyers with information about the exact software they're looking for to onboard clients and successfully grow their business," said Gabriel Gheorghiu, research principal, ERP and commerce of G2.
The Client Onboarding category is now live on G2's website. To learn more about GuideCX, visit GuideCX.com.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
ABOUT G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages over a million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. For more information, go to G2.com.
