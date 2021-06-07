OREM, Utah, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For decades, concrete densifiers and hardeners have required a laborious, error-prone application process. But once in a generation, an innovation comes through that changes the game for an entire industry—and more importantly, its customers. STRiON Technology from Convergent Concrete Technologies is that kind of innovation..
STRiON is a revolutionary new method of concrete densification and hardening using groundbreaking new silica-free technology. Instead of silica, STRiON utilizes an ionic transfer process to disperse deep into concrete to make it more resilient, resistant to traffic, dustproof, easy to clean, and prepped for polishing. On top of that, it's exceptionally easy to apply and can be used in temperatures as low as 25 degrees F.
"It's the single biggest advancement I've seen in more than 40 years in this industry," says Dal Hills, Founder of Convergent. "STRiON products are the easiest densifiers to apply—and the most efficient, which is a boon for contractors, facilities managers, owners, and architects."
While the technology makes ease of use a standout benefit, that ease adds up to major efficiencies. Application is clean and simple the first time, with no need to fix errors or remove excess material from over-application. No rinsing is required. Training is minimal. And with little risk of error, projects stay on time and on budget. In spite of its simplicity, results are premium-grade.
STRiON will first be available in STRiON:Fortify, the most user-friendly densifier available today.
"STRiON:Fortify transforms our understanding of the densifier market, evolving away from the silica-dependent reactions of the past. This is like introducing a brand new mode of transportation rather than putting new wheels on the same vehicle," says Kason Hills of Convergent. "Nothing's ever come close to the performance and ease of use we're seeing with this technology and STRiON:Fortify."
Convergent, a leading innovator in high-performance concrete treatments, already offers a dynamic line of hardeners, densifiers, finishes, coatings, and adhesive promoting products. The company won't be slowing down anytime soon, with plans to unveil additional STRiON-powered products in the near future.
Adding to Convergent's momentum is its recent acquisition by Meridian Adhesives Group, a global force in adhesive technologies and solutions serving the flooring, electronics, infrastructure, packaging, and product assembly markets.
For more information about STRiON and Convergent, visit https://convergentconcrete.com/pages/strion-fortify, email info@convergentconcrete.com, or call 801-375-2280.
***
Convergent Concrete Technologies is a global pioneer in concrete treatments and products, with partners serving nearly every continent. A recognized leader in reactive silicate-based chemistry for concrete, Convergent has developed Nano-Lithium, SiRE, and RST technologies for its products—and is proud to now offer STRiON silica-free solutions at the leading edge of its lineup.
Media Contact
JACOB E KLAUS, Meridian Adhesives Group, 9544612345, marketing@meridianadhesives.com
SOURCE Convergent Concrete Technologies