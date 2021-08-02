DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convirza, a leading Call Tracking and Conversation Analytics solution provider, announced today the appointment of Mo Asady as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Asady will oversee the company's overall product strategy and development.
Asady brings 20 years of deep technical SaaS experience, along with a track record of digitally transforming and scaling organizations. Prior to Convirza, Asady served as CTO of FreightOn and introduced blockchain, AI and machine learning to the logistics and supply chain industry in new geographic sectors.
CEO Jeremiah Wilson commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Mo to our leadership team. His experience and visionary thinking make him a valued asset as we enhance our products and bring new offerings to market."
This is part of a wider investment in technology and will advance Convirza's product roadmap beyond its flagship offerings. Since 2001, Convirza has empowered companies to maximize their advertising spend through call attribution and conversational intelligence.
"The team at Convirza made me feel home on day one. We share a culture and dedication that I have not experienced elsewhere. I cannot wait to be leading a team that is revolutionizing an entire industry. We embrace diversity, a truly global team across multiple time zones and backgrounds with a single goal to innovate and create great products," commented Asady.
About Convirza
Convirza is a leader in Call Tracking and Conversation Analytics® solutions. With decades of experience, the company has built robust marketing attribution and call management tools that enable its clients to monetize calls and maximize advertising dollars. Convirza's robust Conversation Analytics® software uses AI-powered speech recognition to score leads, detect opportunities, and automate follow-up actions to increase close rates.
