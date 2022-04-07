Inside Real Estate brings the industry's first real-time commission transfer service to their CORE BackOffice customers
MURRAY, Utah, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, has announced the launch of eCommission Payment Gateway to CORE BackOffice (formerly Brokersumo), a leading real estate brokerage commission management and accounting solution. The new eCommission integration will enable real-time transfers of commissions to agents.
CORE BackOffice provides brokers the most modern and streamlined solution to manage agent onboarding and billing, commission tracking and disbursements, as well as reporting and accounting and runs seamlessly with Inside Real Estate's flagship platform, kvCORE. eCommission Payment Gateway enhances the ACH transfer capabilities by giving agents a choice for receiving their money either same-day, next day or two business days from closed transactions.
"When it comes to brokers paying out commissions to their agents, speed matters," says Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate, the parent company of CORE BackOffice. "eCommission Payment Gateway gives our brokerage clients the ability to deposit agent commissions nearly instantaneously if desired. This keeps their agents happy in a way that is critical to today's brokerage staying on top of a competitive industry."
The new Payment Gateway feature is seamlessly integrated within each CORE BackOffice account. Brokers connect their bank accounts and select a desired transfer speed for their company. If agents wish to upgrade, they have the option within their default settings to expedite commission payments on every closing or occasionally when faster delivery speeds are desired.
eCommission has been the industry leader in commission processing for over 20 years. "Whether we are advancing commissions to agents on pending sales or integrating our Payment Gateway technology into accounting platforms to fund commissions on closed sales, we give agents total control of their cashflow throughout the lifecycle of a transaction," says James Ciccarello, eCommission President. "We are proud to partner with Inside Real Estate. They are bringing the most advanced solutions to the industry and we are excited to be part of that journey."
In addition to Payment Gateway, eCommission has fully integrated its commission advance service within CORE BackOffice offering agents "one-click" access to advances on pending sales and active listings.
About Inside Real Estate:
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Visit insiderealestate.com to learn more.
About eCommission:
eCommission is the leading provider of working capital and commission processing services to the real estate industry, funding over $2 billion to satisfied customers since 1999. Their payment technology has been uniquely developed for handling large-volume commission transfers quickly and securely. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages, and technology companies. More information about eCommission can be found at http://www.eCommission.com or paymentgateway@ecommission.com.
