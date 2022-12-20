Support Local Journalism

Addition of VP of Technology, VP of Corporate Sales and VP of Operations rounds out 2022 executive hiring strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand, Cotopaxi, is excited to welcome three new executives to the team: Kamal Thota, Vice President of Technology, Jason Hermann, Vice President of Corporate Sales, and most recently Charlie Mangini, Vice President of Operations. Cotopaxi has strategically added multiple members to their senior leadership team over the past six months in an effort to position the brand for its next stage of growth while maintaining the core values that define the brand.


