VC-backed Benefit Corporation Expands Executive Team

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified B Corporation™ and impact-driven adventure lifestyle brand, Cotopaxi, is proud to welcome Grace Zuncic as their first ever Chief People and Impact Officer. Zuncic brings decades of aligned expertise to the company and will be driving strategic employee-centric practices as well as impact-driven initiatives through her leadership of the People and Impact teams in the next phase of Cotopaxi's growth.

