Cousins Maine Lobster was founded in 2012 by Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The company started franchising in 2014 and now operates 50 locations nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cousins Maine Lobster)

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their expansion to the Salt Lake City area at an upcoming grand opening at Talisman Brewery in Ogden, UT.


