NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove, a Utah-based DIY security company offering premium home security, today announced a partnership with RapidSOS, an emergency response technology company, to send life-saving home security data directly to 911 centers to empower the fastest, most effective emergency response. Instead of needing to verbally relay all critical information from the monitoring center to 911, for the first time a home security product is capable of sending data directly to 911 centers protecting over 300 million people nationwide. According to 911 dispatchers, this could save 3 to 4 minutes in the emergency response process and eliminate errors from the verbal relay of information.
"Improving the safety of our customers is at the core of everything we do at Cove," said Robert Shelley, President of Cove. "We are excited to partner with RapidSOS to decrease dispatch times and provide critical information to 911 to assist our customers in their times of need."
Home security systems rely on an outdated model where third-party call centers must verbally communicate all critical information and what's happening in an emergency to 911. With this information gap and limited data flow, 911 personnel are unable to immediately know if the incident is real and dispatch appropriate resources as efficiently as possible. This often results in delayed dispatch time, insufficient use of resources, and sometimes tragic outcomes.
To address these challenges, Cove is leveraging RapidSOS's emergency response data platform to link real-time information from Cove security devices directly to 911 centers nationwide, including incident location, alarm time and type, emergency contacts, monitoring center information, and more. This helps accelerate emergency response for Cove users in situations where it is needed, and provides local first responders with the critical data they need to better care for people and property when it matters most.
"Every year we deal with thousands of home alarms, and very few come into the 911 center with the best information we need to determine an appropriate response," said Captain Scott Brillman, Baltimore's 911 Director. "Now that Cove is leveraging the RapidSOS platform, our 911 dispatchers will have access to time sensitive information that can immediately show key information about the incident, and provide critical details so that first responders can respond faster and more efficiently."
Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS said, "First responders do extraordinary work managing over 150 million emergencies annually across the United States. We are excited to partner with the public safety community and Cove to ensure that critical, life-saving data is at the fingertips of first responders for any in-home emergency."
Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's emergency response data platform securely and automatically links life-saving data from connected devices, apps, and profiles directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers nationwide, at no cost to public safety.
About Cove
Cove is a self-installed, professionally monitored life safety system with services for burglar intrusion, smoke/heat detection, flood/freeze detection, carbon monoxide detection, and medical alert buttons at a fraction of the cost of other professional grade services. Their mission is to be the most customer centric life safety provider in America by providing excellent, easy, enjoyable, and economical services to their customers. Learn more about Cove: www.covesmart.com
About RapidSOS
In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to 911 and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, protecting 90%+ of people in the US, across 150 million emergencies annually. Together with innovative companies certified as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting the nation's heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.
