  • With two certified Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer locations, Mark Miller Subaru is dedicated to sustainability with initiatives focused on energy and water conservation as well as recycling.
  • In addition to sustainability, Mark Miller Subaru prioritizes corporate and social responsibility.
  • A sustainability goal of Mark Miller Subaru is to adopt digital tools that enable it to minimize its physical footprint while still servicing customers successfully.

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to Mark Miller Subaru, a dealership with two locations – Midtown and South Towne – serving communities along the Wasatch Front in north-central Utah and throughout the state.


