Proceeds from note sales enable additional affordable home construction

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a nationally chartered housing finance agency and a leading source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, announced its CRA Note Exchange platform has completed the sale of mortgage notes on behalf of Habitat for Humanity Affiliates in Florida and South Carolina, supplying much needed liquidity to enable them to build more affordable homes.

