...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
We help and innovate for the people who build and maintain our world
LAYTON, Utah, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewTracks, a leading provider of construction management software built by Guru Technologies, is revolutionizing the way construction companies operate by offering an all-in-one solution for seamless project management, team collaboration, and real-time reporting. CrewTracks' cutting-edge technology enables construction businesses to streamline their processes, reduce errors, and improve overall efficiency, resulting in significant cost savings and increased profitability.
As construction projects become more complex and challenging, CrewTracks steps up to provide a comprehensive solution to tackle the industry's most pressing issues. With a robust suite of features, the platform empowers construction professionals to manage their projects more effectively and make informed decisions in real time.
Key Benefits of CrewTracks:
Streamlined Project Management: CrewTracks simplifies the management of construction projects by providing a centralized platform for managing tasks, schedules, and resources. With real-time access to project data, construction teams can make better decisions and address issues before they become costly problems.
Improved Collaboration: CrewTracks fosters collaboration among team members with easy communication and file sharing capabilities. The platform allows construction professionals to stay connected, share critical information, and collaborate on documents in a secure environment, reducing the need for time-consuming meetings, email exchanges, or text message threads.
Real-Time Reporting: CrewTracks offers powerful reporting and analytics tools that provide construction managers with critical insights into project performance. With real-time data at their fingertips, managers can make informed decisions to optimize efficiency and productivity, ultimately improving project outcomes and increasing profitability.
Enhanced Compliance and Safety: CrewTracks helps construction companies maintain compliance with industry regulations by providing a centralized platform for managing documentation, certifications, and safety protocols. The platform ensures that all team members are aware of and adhere to safety standards, reducing the risk of accidents and costly fines.
Mobile Functionality: CrewTracks' mobile app enables construction teams to access project information, communicate with team members, and update project statuses on-the-go. With the app, crews can quickly capture photos, log hours, and submit daily reports, ensuring that managers have up-to-date information at all times.
Some of the standout features of CrewTracks include:
Task and schedule management
Time tracking and daily reporting
Equipment tracking and management
Document management and sharing
Customizable forms and templates
GPS tracking
Integrations with popular construction software
CrewTracks is committed to providing construction companies with a powerful, user-friendly solution that simplifies project management and improves overall efficiency. By leveraging CrewTracks' innovative platform, construction professionals can achieve better outcomes and drive their businesses towards greater success.
CrewTracks is a leading provider of construction management software that simplifies project management, improves collaboration, and streamlines reporting for construction companies. The company's purpose is to "help and innovate for the people who build and maintain our world." They accomplish this purpose by empowering construction professionals with innovative technology solutions that directly impact the bottom line. For more information, visit www.crewtracks.com.
