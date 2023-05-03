CrewTracks Unveils Production Tracking Features with Advanced Notifications

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
CrewTracks Unveils Production Tracking Features with Advanced Notifications
LAYTON, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrewTracks, the leading construction management software provider built by Guru Technologies, has released a suite of features aimed at improving field management for construction teams. These features, which include production tracking and customized notifications, are designed to help teams stay on top of their jobs and respond to issues quickly.
Construction teams rely heavily on their ability to track production progress in real-time. CrewTracks' new production tracking features enable field teams to track progress on individual tasks or work orders, monitor crew productivity, and easily identify areas where work is falling behind. In addition, the software automatically generates reports, providing critical insights that help project managers adjust schedules and optimize performance.
One of the most exciting features of CrewTracks' production tracking tool is its ability to notify the right people at the right time. The software's notification system can be customized to alert key personnel whenever a phase is completed or an issue arises, providing instant feedback that allows teams to take action quickly. Whether it's a delay in material delivery or a piece of equipment in need of repair, CrewTracks' notifications ensure that everyone who needs to know is informed immediately.
"We understand that construction projects are complex and that there are many moving parts that need to be monitored," said Josh Dennis, Marketing Manager at CrewTracks. "Our production tracking features streamline the process and enable teams to stay on top of their jobs, whether we're talking about a hundred crews on a hundred jobs or just a few employees at a small construction company."
CrewTracks' new features are designed to work seamlessly with the company's existing suite of construction management tools, which includes scheduling, time tracking, and equipment management. By providing a comprehensive solution that covers every aspect of field management, CrewTracks is helping construction teams reduce errors, improve efficiency, and increase profitability.
"We know that construction teams need reliable tools that they can count on," said Dennis. "That's why we're committed to delivering the best possible solution for every job, no matter how complex."
With its new production tracking features and advanced notifications, CrewTracks is poised to set a new standard for construction management software. By providing real-time data, customizable notifications, and comprehensive reporting, CrewTracks is helping construction teams stay ahead of the curve and stay competitive in an increasingly challenging industry.
For more information about CrewTracks and its suite of construction management tools, please visit the company's website at www.crewtracks.com.
