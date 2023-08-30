Culture Amp logo (PRNewsfoto/Culture Amp)

MELBOURNE and SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp, the leading employee experience platform, today announces a partnership with Pave, the category-leading compensation management software company. This strategic alliance marks a significant leap in the world of compensation management, allowing businesses to connect performance data to compensation decisions with precision and transparency.


