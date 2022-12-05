Support Local Journalism

Korean BBQ concept that started as a food truck looks to embrace new markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupbop, the nation's first fast-casual Korean Barbeque concept, recently revealed its plans to identify franchise partners to assist in its national expansion efforts. With 42 locations throughout the United States, Cupbop offers a delicious twist on Korean cuisine and is leading the way in the Asian quick-service restaurant space. With limited competitors, strong growth potential and an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank in May of 2022, Cupbop's momentum continues to ramp up as it looks to introduce the concept to new markets throughout the United States. 


