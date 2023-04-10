Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Transaction Bolsters Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Deseret Wellness ("Deseret"), the largest cannabis retail operator in Utah (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has increased to four dispensaries in Utah and 150 nationwide.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.