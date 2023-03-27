URLgenius App Deep Linking

Current, a Pattern company and the leading influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, has partnered with leading patented app deep linking platform URLgenius to help brands further accelerate in-app traffic to storefronts and online product listings from social media. The move will bolster the technology powering Current's influencer marketing platform, helping brands drive category-leading traffic and conversion for product listings on D2C websites, global marketplaces, and other digital channels.

