PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highland Custom Homes, a custom home builder in Utah, has recently seen explosive growth in Park City. Kenny Anderson, co-owner of Highland Custom Homes, says that much of this growth has occurred over the past few years and especially over the past year and a half.
Anderson has witnessed an uptick in buyers from across the United States and even the world purchasing lots or Park City custom homes as a result of the pandemic. He added that because many people have transitioned to working online, they are drawn to the opportunity of working and living in such a beautiful place. In fact, Park City's local newspaper Park Record reported that pending sales in the third quarter of 2020 more than doubled compared to the same period in 2019.
"It's a retreat from some of the big city life. It's quiet, serene, and it's very tranquil with lots of wildlife," Anderson said. For many years, Park City has been a destination spot known for its skiing and quality of life. Even with the ebbs and flows of the housing market, Park City has remained a real estate hot spot because of its desirable location, year-round outdoor recreation, and small-town feel. Plus, its proximity to the Salt Lake Airport makes it an easy getaway for many people. According to Park City realtor Justin Altman, the average single-family home in Park City proper increased in 2020 by 12.6%, for a total average of $2,089,085.
One area in particular that Highland Custom Homes has seen a lot of growth is Promontory, a luxury, gated community where they have become a well-known builder. This 7200-acre resort community overlooks Park City, located about three miles east. In 2020, the average home price was just over $2.3 million, according to Altman. With seemingly endless amenities — like golf courses, bowling allies, a private lake, an equestrian center, and a children's clubhouse — Promontory is an attractive neighborhood for many families to call home or escape to on vacation.
With over 40 years of experience building custom homes, Anderson said that the key to Highland Custom Homes's success in this competitive market is about far more than the quality of their homes.
"We build beautiful homes, but we also build strong bonds and relationships with our clients," Anderson said. "Our whole goal is to build them an incredible home that they love, and have them feel confident referring us to all their friends, family, and colleagues."
