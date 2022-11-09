Beans.ai is a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest for delivery drivers to easily search and find unit locations and semantic waypoints. (PRNewsfoto/Beans.ai)

Geospatial data creation company introduces a new way to help delivery drivers track their asset scanners

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans.ai, a geospatial data creation company that maps complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, has added a new feature to its unified logistics management platform, Beans Route, to help delivery service providers and independent contractors keep track of their scanners. The scanners that track packages and orders from shipper to recipient have become the lifeblood of today's delivery industry, but they're easy to misplace and costly to replace, with most costing up to $1,400 for the technology alone. To mitigate the problem of lost scanners, Beans.ai partnered with LifeSaver Mobile to create a "find my scanner" feature for Beans Route customers that tracks a scanner's exact location 24/7, so delivery companies aren't wasting time and money looking for lost scanners or managing scanner inventory.


