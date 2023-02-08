Support Local Journalism

South Valley Chamber Announces the Titan Award Winners for 2022

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Brandless, an omni-channel commerce platform focused on better-for-you products, is honored to announce that Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, was a recipient of the South Valley Chamber Titan Award to name her as one of Utah's most impactful leaders. The Titan award recognizes leaders across Utah that are nominated by the Executive Committee and selected by the South Valley Chamber Board of Directors. "The Titan Awards are designed to recognize leaders who have consistently demonstrated their long-term commitment to the community by giving back, being actively engaged, and making a significant positive impact", says the South Valley Chamber.


