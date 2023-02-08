South Valley Chamber Announces the Titan Award Winners for 2022
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, an omni-channel commerce platform focused on better-for-you products, is honored to announce that Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, was a recipient of the South Valley Chamber Titan Award to name her as one of Utah's most impactful leaders. The Titan award recognizes leaders across Utah that are nominated by the Executive Committee and selected by the South Valley Chamber Board of Directors. "The Titan Awards are designed to recognize leaders who have consistently demonstrated their long-term commitment to the community by giving back, being actively engaged, and making a significant positive impact", says the South Valley Chamber.
Since joining Brandless in 2020, Tetro spearheaded a $118 million raise–the largest amount by a female CEO in the history of Silicon Slopes and led the Brandless team into a period of exponential growth. As part of the core mission, Brandless is committed to providing sensibly sustainable products that are good for the planet and people. Over the last year, Tetro's leadership has led Brandless to further its mission by launching the Better Together community giving program to expand its positive impact across the community. Through the Better Together program, the Brandless mission to help people take better care of themselves, their families and the planet extends beyond Brandless' own products. Brandless intentionally gives back with the purpose of recognizing and supporting communities in need worldwide. Additionally, Brandless provides opportunities to give back and volunteer in areas like homelessness, education, health care and refugee resettlement.
As president of Utah'sWomen Tech Council, Tetro has shown her commitment to constantly advocating for others to rise along with her. Women Tech Council focuses on the economic impact of women in tech by creating impactful programs at every stage of the talent pipeline from high school to the board room. Cydni Tetro leads initiatives that inspire, innovate, activate and amplify women in tech and helps propel other women's careers that are often under-represented across tech and C-suite positions. Through this work, Tetro is ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce
In all she does, Cydni Tetro expands industry boundaries to be more inclusive by sparking conversations and creating opportunities for women to step into previously male-dominated industries and roles. She inspires communities to be greater neighbors by leading philanthropic efforts that give more, give back and give better. Her work has impacted and accelerated hundreds of thousands of people at all career stages and fields, from high school girls discovering their passion in STEM, to entrepreneurs working to save the planet.
About Cydni Tetro:
Cydni Tetro is a recognized innovator of experience, a growth leader, technologist, STEM advocate, author and speaker. She's grown companies, marketing & product teams, developed customer experience strategies and go-to-market strategies that ensure market leadership, customer relationships and growth strategies. Tetro has earned numerous other awards and accolades for her leadership and innovation, including CEO of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Throughout her career, she has used technology to accelerate growth and impact in everything from startups to established brands like Disney, Verizon, Target, Walmart, Hasbro, Marvel, NFL and MLB.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.