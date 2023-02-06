Retail Touch Points Announces the Retail Innovator Winners for 2022
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandless, an omni-channel commerce platform focused on better-for-you products, is honored to announce that Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, is a recipient of the Retail Innovator Award by Retail Touch Points to recognize her as a disruptor the consumer product goods industry.
Tetros's goal has been to eliminate the reliance on customer data and instead create a direct connection with customers to build a sustainable revenue strategy. This intentional strategy not only creates a unifying wellness platform of mission-driven companies that share the same values as the means to expand Brandless' product portfolio, but also unites similar businesses into a force for good.
She also spearheaded a historic raise of $118M in equity and debt financing, the largest by a female executive in Silicon Slopes. She created the B.More community giving program at Brandless — a true reflection of her dedication to community service and supporting causes that help activate the Brandless mission of making better-for-you products more accessible. Over the last year, Cydni's leadership has led Brandless to achieve 6,700% company growth and 7,600% revenue growth — proof of the rapidly growing impact of the company, its mission-driven marketplace, and the impact toward making it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet.
Beyond her role as CEO at Brandless, Cydni Tetro drives change in everything from inclusion and community engagement to public policy, and acts as the President and Co-founder of Women Tech Council, a nonprofit that advances women in tech at every stage of the economic pipeline.
In all she does, Cydni Tetro expands industry boundaries to be more inclusive by sparking conversations and creating opportunities for women to step into previously male-dominated industries and roles. She inspires communities to be greater neighbors by leading philanthropic efforts that give more, give back and give better. Her work has impacted and accelerated hundreds of thousands of people at all career stages and fields, from high school girls discovering their passion in STEM, to entrepreneurs working to save the planet.
About Cydni Tetro:
Cydni Tetro is a recognized innovator of experience, a growth leader, technologist, STEM advocate, author and speaker. She's grown companies, marketing & product teams, developed customer experience strategies and go-to-market strategies that ensure market leadership, customer relationships and growth strategies. Tetro has earned numerous other awards and accolades for her leadership and innovation, including CEO of the Year, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Throughout her career, she has used technology to accelerate growth and impact in everything from startups to established brands like Disney, Verizon, Target, Walmart, Hasbro, Marvel, NFL and MLB.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
