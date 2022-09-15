cyrusher ebike

 By Cyrusher

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, in Utah, U.S.A., Cyrusher donated ebikes to the Logan Police Department. The enthusiastic move was reported by local news in Utah. The Logan City Police Department thanks the generosity of a new local ebike shop-Cyrusher for donating e-mountain bikes to the patrol station.

