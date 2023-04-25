doTERRA International Logo

dōTERRA is proud to celebrate 15 years of growth in its sustainability, product sourcing and empowerment initiatives, and looks forward to a bright future of tripling its impact by 2030

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dōTERRA celebrates its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2008 with a mission to source the purest essential oils from around the world while empowering people and communities along the way, dōTERRA has established itself as the leader in the essential oils industry.


