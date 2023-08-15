doTERRA International Logo

dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation will match every dollar raised for Maui fires up to $100,000

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, through its dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, has organized the Mālama Maui - Disaster Relief Fund in response to wildfires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Maui. Join us in supporting those who have been displaced by providing emergency necessities, supplies, and accommodations, as well as in rebuilding Lahaina and other affected communities.


