Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for producing the first-ever 100% pure Birch essential oil as well as its work surrounding sustainable birch sourcing. This is the second time dōTERRA has been recognized for its sustainability efforts by SEAL Awards, which celebrates companies who make measurable contributions to Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.