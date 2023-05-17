...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for producing the first-ever 100% pure Birch essential oil as well as its work surrounding sustainable birch sourcing. This is the second time dōTERRA has been recognized for its sustainability efforts by SEAL Awards, which celebrates companies who make measurable contributions to Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership.
While there are several products on the market that claim to be pure Birch essential oil, an in-depth authentication and market survey of Birch oil conducted by the dōTERRA science team revealed that none of those products contained Birch essential oil. To offer pure Birch essential oil to customers, dōTERRA underwent a nearly decade-long process to produce the oil at scale. Today, dōTERRA Birch essential oil is produced by utilizing the entirety of the birch tree from the region's existing sustainable lumber industry. In just the month of March 2023, dōTERRA:
Repurposed 174,180 kgs (about 384,000 lbs) of bark that would have otherwise been wasted
Rerouted 3,483,600 kgs (about 7,680,014 lbs) of total timber to be stripped of bark for pure essential oil before going to mulchers and pulp companies
Utilized 100% of every smaller diameter tree harvested for distillation of pure Birch essential oil
Harvested from approximately 1,000 acres of forest land using sustainable forest logging methods
"In the lumber industry, birch is considered a low-value tree that also slows forest regeneration," said Tim Valentiner, dōTERRA VP of Global Strategic Sourcing. "Lumber companies end up removing and disposing of birch trees to create healthier forests. dōTERRA has tapped into that process by taking the bark from the removed trees before they continue to processing. This initiative not only provides the first ever pure Birch essential oil to the aromatherapy and essential oils market worldwide, it also helps protect and preserve the region's forests."
The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor corporate leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices. This year's honorees ranged from global brands to high-growth startups. A complete list of this year's winners is available at SealAwards.com.
dōTERRA's 100% pure Birch essential oil will be available for purchase later this year at www.doterra.com.
About dōTERRA
dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.
