dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports the fight against human trafficking through prevention, rescue, and restorative care.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, through its dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, is supporting World Day Against Trafficking in Persons by recommitting to ending modern-day slavery through the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation Hope Action Plan. Since 2016, dōTERRA Healing Hands has collaborated with trusted and professional partners to activate the comprehensive Hope Action Plan for prevention, rescue, and restoring dignity and hope to survivors.


