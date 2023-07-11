doTERRA International Logo

Brand's renowned essential oils are THE choice of top NBA trainers at Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 NBA draft brought in 58 new players to the league, and these rookies will spend their summers preparing for their first season. For those lucky enough to be picked by the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, they will get the added benefits from dōTERRA, an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. Trainers from both teams are incorporating dōTERRA® essential oil products to their athletes' wellness routines to help boost performance, support a healthy immune system, relax the mind and sooth muscles and joints.


