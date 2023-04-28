Dadbod Bootcamp offers an interactive texting program for the 60 million men who are over 40 and struggling with a weight or health condition. With our medically based program that is both affordable and super easy to use, it allows individuals to make daily changes, by taking small steps that lead to big results all through the convenience of their phone. Change for men is difficult, but sticking to a healthy lifestyle is tougher. We help men succeed.
PARK CITY, Utah, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dadbodbootcamp.com is thrilled to invite men to the launch of their text-based Lifestyle & Weight Loss Program's Founders Club. This program is focused on providing tools for men struggling with weight gain, chronic health conditions, and alcohol addiction. Ian Ziering, actor and entrepreneur, along with co-founder David Greenholtz, have developed this program to help men fight their weight gain and enjoy a healthier life.
The DadbodBootcamp.com Founders Club is specifically designed for men over forty, who are dealing with weight gain, a sedentary lifestyle, and alcohol addiction. As a member of this group, you will have early access to our daily text program, a preview of our food modification system, and an introduction to DBBC Alcohol reduction techniques. Additionally, you will have access to medically validated content from our team of experts.
David Greenholtz believes that lifestyle excesses are prevalent in our society and there is a need for an accessible and engaging solution that benefits everyone. His father's passing, resulting from diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle, motivated him to create this program. During the testing and development phase of the DBBC program, David lost 50 pounds himself, which further fueled his passion for helping other men achieve similar success.
Headquartered in Park City, Utah, Dadbod Bootcamp™ founding members receive early access to our new text based program, special offers, member's only content and a lifetime membership.
