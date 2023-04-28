By Dadbod Bootcamp LLC

Dadbod Bootcamp offers an interactive texting program for the 60 million men who are over 40 and struggling with a weight or health condition. With our medically based program that is both affordable and super easy to use, it allows individuals to make daily changes, by taking small steps that lead to big results all through the convenience of their phone. Change for men is difficult, but sticking to a healthy lifestyle is tougher. We help men succeed.

PARK CITY, Utah, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dadbodbootcamp.com is thrilled to invite men to the launch of their text-based Lifestyle & Weight Loss Program's Founders Club. This program is focused on providing tools for men struggling with weight gain, chronic health conditions, and alcohol addiction. Ian Ziering, actor and entrepreneur, along with co-founder David Greenholtz, have developed this program to help men fight their weight gain and enjoy a healthier life.


