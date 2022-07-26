(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)

 By Lens.com, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The pros and cons of daily disposable contacts, the cost of daily disposable contacts, and more.

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dailies disposable contact lenses are a daily disposable lens intended for single use. You throw them away at the end of the day and start the next day with a fresh pair of contact lenses. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you