AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 38th year of honoring the nation's most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Daniel Simmons of American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah is the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Simmons won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Players of the Year who have combined for more than 19 National Championships.

Simmons was surprised with the award by his family, coaches and teammates at practice, and former Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year Casey Clinger presented Simmons with the trophy. Check out a video of the announcement here.


