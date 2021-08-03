SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Energy announces the release of the Mavrik Wireless Charging Pad on Aug.13, the latest addition to its line of nearly indestructible power products that allow for the easiest charging experience.
Crafted in premium black leather and no thicker than a phone, Mavrik Pad keeps space uncluttered while simplifying charging, just lay the phone onto the pad and go. The built-in MagSafe ensures the best alignment and fastest charge (with MagSafe-enabled devices). This charging pad is fast charge optimized and engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power.
"Wireless charging is the future and we've had so many requests from our customers, it was really only a matter of time until we had our own wireless charging pad," said Founder Garrett Aida. "With technology right now, having proper alignment is key and something that most people don't understand. We designed the Mavrik Pad to be the same size as a standard iPhone to get that proper alignment for the best and fastest charging. MagSafe has been a game-changer and it's only time until new technology emerges that will propel wireless charging even further. It's exciting times."
Dark Energy designs innovative chargers intended for outdoor, military, and tactical use. Popular amongst hunters, it makes the hunting experience better, simpler, safer, and more enjoyable.
The Mavrik Wireless Charging Pad follows in the footsteps of the Poseidon Pro, a portable charging system that is fully waterproof (IP68), drop-proof, and crushproof, and is certified to military standard MIL-STD 810G.
For more information, visit https://darkenergy.com.
About Dark Energy:
Founded in Provo, Utah in 2013, Dark Energy makes nearly indestructible power products for outdoor, military, and tactical use. Follow them on Instagram @darkenergytech.
Media Contact
Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, (760) 992-9113, amber@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Dark Energy