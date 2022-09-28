Support Local Journalism

Winkel Completes Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice St. George, Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Sean Winkel to Principal. Sean's deep understanding of the needs of his small business and entrepreneurial clientele along with a noteworthy strength in building and leveraging relationships and a willingness to support his colleagues and the firm as a whole has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.

