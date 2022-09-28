Winkel Completes Principal Accelerator Program, establishes SMB Accounting and Tax Practice St. George, Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Sean Winkel to Principal. Sean's deep understanding of the needs of his small business and entrepreneurial clientele along with a noteworthy strength in building and leveraging relationships and a willingness to support his colleagues and the firm as a whole has earned him a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.
Sean entered the Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program in November 2021 and quickly built a 6-figure book of business, due to his substantial experience owning the entirety of the small business client relationship, handling and coordinating all aspects of the engagement. Due to the quality of his work, the strength of his client and peer relationships as well as his contributions to the firm as a whole, the decision was made to promote him to Principal effective August 2022.
Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Sean stated, "learning a new tech stack and figuring out how I would work best within it. Although there are plenty of resources in place, I needed to implement them in a way that would support my practice and its rapid growth." When asked about the most rewarding aspect of his journey in the Accelerator Program, he responded, "having the aforementioned resources at my fingertips to be able to help clients in ways that were previously improbable if not impossible."
In regard to what differed most from his expectations, he explained, "the number of qualified prospects reaching out to Dark Horse and how quickly I was able to grow my book of business. I had anticipated a much slower time frame to get where I'm at." And, as to what he would want other potential Accelerators to know about the Program, "it works! It's natural to be skeptical about a company that does things differently but Dark Horse is what they say they are. The amount of support I've received from the firm and my peers has been tremendous! It's truly a great team here!"
Moving forward, Sean is excited to, "continue to grow my practice and client relationships as well as work with others that share similar goals."
"Sean really knows the clients he serves, both their needs and who they are as people and as professionals," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Despite being a fan of my Oregon Ducks' nemesis, the Utah Utes, I still find him to be an okay guy. Seriously, though, he is a man of integrity and a shining example of the character we aspire to institutionalize here at Dark Horse. We're fortunate to have him!"
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.