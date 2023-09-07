Databento, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: historical and live (real-time and intraday historical) OPRA (US equity options) data, accessible in minutes with usage-based or flat rate pricing. 

The OPRA (Options Price Reporting Authority) dataset provides consolidated trades and NBBO across US options venues, covering all 16 national exchanges. This includes not only options on single name equities, but also on indices, e.g., Cboe VIX options, SPX options, and certain volatility benchmark indices like SPIKE and VSPKE.


