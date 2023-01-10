Napatech logo (PRNewsfoto/Napatech)

Napatech logo (PRNewsfoto/Napatech)

 By Napatech, Databento

SALT LAKE CITY and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento – the world's first platform to offer market data on a usage-based pricing model – and Napatech™(OSLO: NAPA.OL) - the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) for Data Processing Unit (DPU) and Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) services in telecom, cloud, enterprise, cybersecurity, and financial applications worldwide – announced today their collaboration on packet capture infrastructure for real-time financial data.


