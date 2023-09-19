Databento

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Databento, the leading data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform for financial market data, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Fox as its first sales leader. With a proven track record of driving sales growth and cultivating strong customer relationships, Keith brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Databento's world-class team.

In his new role as Director of Sales, Keith is responsible for leading Databento's enterprise sales efforts, executing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth. He will play a critical role in further establishing Databento as a trusted partner for businesses seeking modern market data solutions.


