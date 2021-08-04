SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions reported that Q2 2021 reservation statistics of its on-demand workspace reservation platform DavinciMeetingrooms.com highlighted a steady month over month increase in transaction volume. The company's reporting data reveals several significant trends that point towards a recovery of flexible workspace utilization.
"We are very excited to finally see our short term workspace reservation volumes for day offices and meeting rooms return to almost 70% of pre-COVID levels… " said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci. "Our second quarter data is showing continued month over month increases of booking volumes, greater reservation duration, and higher transaction values. These are all encouraging indicators that point to a recovery of flexible workspaces while validating other anticipated positive remote and hybrid work trends," Senn added.
Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, Davinci Virtual has provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain prime business addresses, meeting & work spaces and live receptionist services – instantly – with the click of a button.
For more information please visit http://www.davincimeetingrooms.com or call 888-863-3423. You may also visit http://www.davincivirtual.com to learn more about Davinci's virtual office solutions.
About Davinci:
Davinci Virtual is the leading provider of professional business addresses, flexible meeting spaces and turnkey virtual communications and live receptionist solutions.
Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 5,500 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.
DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive workspace reservation platform for business, providing access to over 25,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, day offices and team rooms as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.
Davinci's virtual communications services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, digital voicemail, electronic fax, email, online command center, unified messaging, voice and video conferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual assistants, live call answering, live web chat, screening and forwarding, find me, follow me, surveys, outbound calling, customer service, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.
Media Contact:
Serena Johnston
Davinci Virtual Office Solutions
801-990-9200
SOURCE Davinci Meeting Rooms