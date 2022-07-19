Davinci Virtual now integrates with Nexudus, further expanding options for streamlined daily operations.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, the global provider of business addresses, live answering services, coworking, and meeting spaces, has integrated Nexudus into its virtual office platform. Davinci, which is part of The Instant Group, now offers Nexudus' leading white-label platform managing automated workflows, streamlined operations, and member support to Davinci's virtual and meeting room clients.
Davinci's clients can now choose from over 5,500 prime business addresses, mail forwarding services, incorporation services, and live receptionist products. Additionally, clients can rent any of Davinci's 25,000+ meeting spaces and short-term offices – in every major United States city and throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. More than 20,000 meeting spaces are available to reserve instantly through Davinci as well.
"We are always looking to expand services and solutions for our clients and operator partners, and the Nexudus platform brings to them efficient and important tools to streamline operations," said Coco Quillen, President, Davinci Virtual Office Solutions. "By offering live inventory connectivity with all major scheduling and inventory management applications, we continue to be the industry's leading meeting space reservation channel."
"We are thrilled about this new integration between Nexudus and Davinci," said Carlos Almansa, Co-Founder and CEO at Nexudus. "Giving Nexudus users the ability to run their spaces as efficiently as possible is at the heart of our mission. The integration with Davinci is yet another way we can help workspace operators streamline daily operations by using Davinci's online reservation system to ensure their workspaces are always running at capacity."
Davinci has completed more than 15 successful integrations in the past 10 years, providing clients in legal; healthcare; advertising and media; technology; finance and real estate; and service industries with solutions for: access control; accounting; payments; print management; WiFi network / check-In; community; sales and marketing; single sign-on; meeting booking and scheduling; building management; visitor management; marketplaces; reporting and big data; and more.
Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. In March, The Instant Group announced that it had merged Davinci into its online marketplace for flexible workplace, making the platform the leading aggregator globally for virtual offices.
For more information or to purchase a virtual office, please visit http://www.davincivirtual.com or call 877-453-3648. You may also visit http://www.davincimeetingrooms.com to learn more about Davinci's flexible workspace for rent solutions.
About Davinci
Davinci Virtual is the leading provider of professional business addresses, flexible meeting spaces and turnkey virtual communications and live receptionist solutions.
Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 5,500 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget.
DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive workspace reservation platform for businesses, providing access to over 25,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, day offices and team rooms as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.
About Nexudus
Nexudus was established in 2012 when co-founders Adrian Palacios and Carlos Almansa were first introduced to the concept of coworking through a group of friends. Over the years, Nexudus has continued to evolve and is constantly expanding their team of creative and talented individuals, all of whom share the same work philosophy and passion for the coworking movement. Nexudus is dedicated to helping flexible workspaces execute important tasks efficiently so that operators can optimize experiences for their members and communities. Nexudus simplifies operational tasks by automating most processes like CRM, reminders, billing and more, and integrating with several systems such as access control, printing management, visitor management and Wi-Fi access. The software also intends to encourage communication between space members, as we feel that this is what coworking is all about. Since its inception in 2012, this comprehensive management tool has provided software solutions for over 2000 spaces in 90+ countries.
About The Instant Group
The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Amex, Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.
Media Contact
Russell Nix, Davinci Virtual, 1 8019909200, rnix@davincivirtual.com
SOURCE Davinci Virtual