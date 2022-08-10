Support Local Journalism

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions is named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the second year in a row.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, the leading provider of global virtual business addresses, on-demand workspace offerings, and live receptionist services, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List of 2022. The ParityLIST recognizes organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as leadership representation, benefits, and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity.

