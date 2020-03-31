Davinci Virtual Office Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davinci, the leading provider of virtual office addresses, on-demand meeting & workspaces and live receptionist solutions, is celebrating 14 years of innovation and growth. The company now offers almost 2,000 virtual office address locations for remote working worldwide. Davinci's clients can choose from professional virtual office locations in 50 US states and over 50 countries internationally.
Clients can also obtain prime business addresses, mail forwarding, incorporation services, live receptionist services and short-term meeting spaces—instantly—with the click of a button.
"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 14 years. We continue to lead our industry while providing great service and value to our clients and partners. Even during the most challenging times our team continues to rise above and beyond. Last week we moved the entire staff of 120 employees to a remote working model—all while being challenged by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in addition to COVID- 19. We never missed a beat and remained fully operational at all times," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci. "Going forward, our virtual office solutions, flexible workspace offerings and live receptionist services will become even more relevant as millions of people work remotely and businesses operate virtually. Davinci will continue to support mobile professionals, entrepreneurs and enterprise companies alike," Senn added.
To date, Davinci has provided virtual office solutions to over 60,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia.
