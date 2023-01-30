...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero, coldest across the Cache
Valley. For the Northern Wasatch Front, Wind Chill as low as
-20. In the Ogden area, wind chills as low as 0 to -10. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. (PRNewsfoto/Delcath Systems, Inc.)
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will participate at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences, & Diagnostics Tools Conference in Snowbird, Utah on February 14 to 16.
Delcath CEO, Gerard Michel will be conducting one-on-one meetings. To request a one-on-one meeting please contact your BTIG representative with interest.
About Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO™ KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/Hepatic Delivery System), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated as a drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.
