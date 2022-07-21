Delic Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

Delic Logo (CNW Group/Delic Holdings Inc.)

 By Delic Holdings Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) Approaches 100,000 Treatments, Expands FDA-Approved SPRAVATO® to Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Dallas with More Locations Soon

KWC, Serving the Most Patients in the U.S., Adds NAD+ Therapy and Launches Ketamine Wellness Integrated Therapist Directory

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you