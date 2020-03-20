LEHI, Utah, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced new research detailing the dental habits and preferences of Americans to help bring attention to World Oral Health Day today.
Weave commissioned an independent study of over 1,100 people to learn more about their dental care hygiene habits and their preferences for interacting with their dental care providers. The data shows that most patients prefer more "modern" dental practices--those who send both appointment reminders and payment requests via text messages. The study also reveals several darker data points illustrating the poor oral health habits of some respondents, based on laziness or forgetfulness, when it comes to good oral hygiene.
"Being a dentist is tough, not just because caring for teeth is a complex profession, but because most patients don't like going to the dentist. Many people are fearful of dental visits because their poor oral hygiene habits almost always end in painful treatments," said Jeff Lyman, Chief Product Officer at Weave. "Weave helps dental care providers create a less stressful experience for patients by simply making things easier. From automated appointment reminders, to a receptionist knowing which patient is calling before they answer the phone and having their chart in front of them during the call, to accepting payments via text--Weave helps provide a customized experience for patients that alleviates some of the stress of dental care."
Some key data points from the study include:
- 41% of patients would forget to schedule a cleaning if they didn't receive a reminder from their dentist.
- More patients like to be reminded about dental appointments by text than by phone call or email.
- 86% of patients say they will pay attention to a text from their dentist.
- More people say bad breath is a dating dealbreaker than being broke.
- Nearly 60% of people who avoid going to the dentist regret it.
- 41% of patients would prefer to pay their dental bill via text but only 12% say their dentist accepts text payments.
- Nearly 70% of patients would gladly leave an online review if their dentist sent them a link to do so.
- 74% of respondents want someone else to tell them if they have bad breath but 77% definitely aren't comfortable telling someone else they have bad breath.
- 30% of people have had their day ruined because they walked around with something stuck in their teeth without knowing.
- 23% of patients want more laughing gas but are embarrassed to ask.
- 50% of people avoid smiling because they don't like their teeth.
- 53% of patients have gone over 3 years without getting their teeth checked.
- Top moments ruined by food stuck in teeth include job interviews, first dates, work presentations, having sex, family photos, wedding photos, and speaking in public.
About the study
Weave commissioned independent market research firm TrendCandy to survey a random sample of 1,137 dental patients around the US. The study was conducted in February 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-2.9% at the 95% confidence level.
About Weave
Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.
