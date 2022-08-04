By REACH

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CallForce, an industry-leading scheduling platform helping dental practices increase patient engagement and revenue, announces its rebrand under the new name Reach. Reach's team of professional schedulers are trusted by thousands of dental offices to fill their calendars with new and overdue patients.

