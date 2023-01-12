Support Local Journalism

GOLD HILL, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Desert Hawk Gold Corporation is pleased to announce it has received new permits to expand the size of its heap leach pad as well as other site improvements. The Company operates an open pit gold mine and processing plant near Gold Hill, Utah and requested this permit in order to expand its operations.

The newly issued permit from the United States Bureau of Land Management and the State of Utah provides for an increase in the size of the project leach pad from 2 million tons to 10 million tons, a five-fold increase. Included in the permit expansion is the authorization to drill a second water well to provide additional process water for operations. The Company expects that with the new permit in hand, the annual mining rate can be increased from less than 1 million tons to approximately 1.75 million tons. This permit expansion is also expected to extend the mine life from 6 to 10 years.


