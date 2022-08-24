Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The best way to support Moab's recovery is to plan a visit and support local businesses.

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past Saturday night, Moab Valley, a world-class destination, experienced historical monsoon rains leading to significant damages including full-sized Cottonwood trees riding stormwater currents down creeks and into backyards. The story that unfolded the very next morning is one of resilience, community pride and support.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you