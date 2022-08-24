The best way to support Moab's recovery is to plan a visit and support local businesses.
MOAB, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This past Saturday night, Moab Valley, a world-class destination, experienced historical monsoon rains leading to significant damages including full-sized Cottonwood trees riding stormwater currents down creeks and into backyards. The story that unfolded the very next morning is one of resilience, community pride and support.
"Our community showed up in true #MoabStrong fashion and immediately got to work with pickup trucks, shovels, and small-town gumption to clean up the mess. These efforts remind us why we live here," said Jacques Hadler, Chair of the Grand County Commission. "There is still work to be done, but community members, City and County workers have achieved so much in a very short time."
As a result, the vast majority of hotels, restaurants, retail shops and outfitters are open for business and excited to welcome visitors. In addition, all of Utah's National and State Parks remain open in addition to local trails in the Moab area.
"We will continue to work together as a community to clean up over the next few days and it's important that the public knows that we are open and operating," said Jason Taylor, City Councilman and Manager of the Moab Adventure Center. "The impacts of the flash floods were limited to land adjacent to Millcreek and associated drainages. If you are planning to visit, please avoid those areas, respect posted signage and ongoing clean up activities."
The Moab Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Moab, and Grand County are working closely with the State of Utah to assess damage and access relief funds from the federal government for the businesses and residents who have suffered tremendous losses.
"We are grateful for the support from many, including the Utah Office of Tourism, the Utah Tourism Industry Association, and the countless number of people who have voiced their concern and love for our community," said August Granath, Grand County Economic Development Director, "The best way to support Moab's recovery is to come visit and support our local businesses. We are #MoabStrong, resilient, and open for business."