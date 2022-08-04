According to a recent survey from TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, 94% of the general population of employees surveyed agree that it is at least somewhat important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employ...

According to a recent survey from TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, 94% of the general population of employees surveyed agree that it is at least somewhat important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employee benefits package. (PRNewsfoto/TruHearing)

TruHearing® Survey Shows U.S. Employees with Hearing Loss Are Underrepresented in DE&I Efforts 

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While corporate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts may be on the rise, those with hearing loss are a population that continues to be left behind by companies when it comes to providing inclusive healthcare opportunities.

