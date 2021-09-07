SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced the appointment of Jocelyn Karney as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
As DFO's new CFO, Karney will drive corporate strategy, oversee financial reporting and accounting processes, and generally administer financial operations of the company. She has 17+ years of experience in financial planning and analysis, fundraising, analytics, operations management, and M&A.
"We're excited to welcome Jocelyn as our new CFO," said DFO Global Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cran. "Her experience with corporate finance, financial modeling, and M&A is integral to our growth and development as an eCommerce ecosystem."
Karney has a track record of leading and working with successful global organizations, including most recently at Learning Technologies Group, plc and Instructure. It was at Instructure that she led the sale of its corporate business unit to Learning Technologies Group, overseeing all M&A activities, including financial modeling, due diligence, and communicating the company's value-proposition to buyers.
"DFO is well positioned to achieve its next phase of growth," said Karney. "I'm excited to join the team and to help it realize that success."
"Jocelyn's track record in corporate finance and M&A speaks for itself" said DFO Co-Founder and President Jordan Rolband. "Her knowledge of the space will help us streamline our businesses and bring the best to bear for clients and customers."
Karney's knowledge of financial planning, analysis, and M&A has been evident throughout her career. Prior to her time at Instructure, she was director of finance for Visibly Supply Chain management, a large private equity-backed third-party logistics company, where she built out the company's financial reporting and served as the M&A and valuation lead. At AccessData, a rapidly growing technology company, Karney led the sale of their Resolution 1 division. Karney has an MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business, and a BA from Princeton University.