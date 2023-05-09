DigiCert + Oracle logo

DigiCert + Oracle logo

 By DigiCert, Inc., Oracle PartnerNetwork

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Partnership provides joint customers with fast time to value for their digital trust initiatives

LEHI, Utah, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a partnership to provide DigiCert ONE, the platform for digital trust, on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Customers will benefit from DigiCert ONE's fast time to value combined with OCI's high-performance and security-first architecture for single and multi-cloud deployments. Moving forward, DigiCert and Oracle will collaborate on further integration into the OCI ecosystem to help joint customers manage their digital trust initiatives in a unified architecture.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.