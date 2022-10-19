DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert, Inc.

 By DigiCert, Inc.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • Former Zscaler President to lead DigiCert's next stage of growth as the Company accelerates its strategy, expands its product offering and becomes the de facto standard for digital trust
  • DigiCert delivers security and certificate management software solutions to help most of the Global 2000 secure their digital identities

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., ("DigiCert" or the "Company") a leading global provider of digital trust, has named Amit Sinha as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the  DigiCert Board of Directors. Sinha joins DigiCert from Zscaler, Inc. ("Zscaler") where he served as President and member of the Board of Directors. During his 12-year tenure, Zscaler grew from a startup to a NASDAQ-100 company and established itself as a leader in enterprise security. DigiCert is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), and TA Associates ("TA").

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.