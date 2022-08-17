By Dimension X

$600k Pre-Seed Round Filled by New SIV Fund

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimension X, Inc. (DimX) today announced the close of its pre-seed round of funding for $600,000. Startup Ignition Ventures (SIV), a new pre-seed fund in Utah filled the entire round.

